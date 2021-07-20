OFM Essentials Collection

the OFM Essentials Collection seating is where quality meets value - and now it's taking the desk chair to a whole new level with the ESS-3086 series. This High Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in Black, was designed with ergonomics in mind. With contoured segmented padding, a high back, and integrated headrest and lumbar support, this chair provides high-performance comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long work days. The thickly padded armrests can be left down for upper body support or flipped up to allow for uninhibited movement whenever you need it. Additional features include seat height adjustment, tilt-lock/tilt-tension control, and 360-degree swivel. SofThread Leather and contrasting color mesh upholstery complete the modern, high-quality look and feel. This chair is backed by the OFM Limited Warranty and features a 275 lb weight capacity.