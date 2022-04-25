Devoko

High Back Gaming Chair

This ergonomic racing-style gaming computer chair with removable headrest pillow, supportive lumbar pillow, and adjustable armrest can help to relieve tired feeling and protect your neck and spinal for long time gaming or working. This gaming chair seating and back diamond-shaped cross pattern design strengthens the cushion's resistance to pressure and increases the load-bearing capacity, also increasing the comfortable feeling when seating. 360-degree swivel rotation with top-quality PU mute rolling Wheels. Avoid scratching on the floorboard. Adjustable backrest between 90 - 150 degrees suitable for finding your comfortable position. This racing-style gaming chair with durable PU leather is a good choice for conquering your game world, dormitory studying, and office working, also offering your leisure space more stability and mobility.