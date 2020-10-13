SMUGDESK

High Back Ergonomic Mesh Desk Chair

$133.99 $107.19

Buy Now Review It

【Comfortable Performance】A good chair is necessary to people who spend hours in the office, sitting in a same position. Following the principals of ergonomics, this premium mesh task chair with professional headrest, well-made armrests, padded seat and lumbar support offers great comfort for you to work or study whether at home or the office. 【Flexible Adjustments】Simple pneumatic controls make it easier for you to raise or lower your seat and rock back in your chair. Fully adjustable seat height/headrest and 90°- 120°tilted seat back improve comfort and unparalleled support, completely meeting the need of your work preferences. And the five-claw base and 360°rotating nylon casters are firm and durable for easy mobility across any floor surfaces. (Weight capacity: up to 300lbs.) 【Premium Material】The SMUGDESK office chair features high quality with reinforced mesh and durable upholstery offers long lasting use in its slim and sleek looking. Meanwhile the soft pad helps ease the pressure of sedentary. The breathable and lightweight mesh not only be of heat dissipation, but also resist transformation and abrasion. 【Straightforward Installation】Installation instructions and accessories are included in the box. The instructions are simple to follow, requiring no extra tools and fittings from you. And it needs no more than 30 minutes for one people to put it together. 【Professional Service】We offer our customers 100% contentment assurance for this office desk chair. Please do not hesitate to contact with our customers service support if you have any question with the purchase. We will definitely give a satisfactory answer within 24 hours. The office chair features high quality with reinforced mesh and durable upholstery offers long lasting use in its slim and sleek looking. Meanwhile the soft pad helps ease the pressure of sedentary. The breathable and lightweight mesh not only be of heat dissipation, but also resist transformation and abrasion.