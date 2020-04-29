The Ordinary

High-adherence Silicone Primer

When The Ordinary was first established in 2013, it was founded on the ethos of combining simple skincare with the benefits of clinical formulations at affordable prices. Now, the High-Adherence Silicone Primer 30ml is a stellar example of such goals being achieved. As an advanced treatment, this product features a non-greasy formula in order to maximize the blurring of imperfections as is essential of any primer. With silicone particles adaptive to any skin surface, pores are minimized and fine lines smoothed out, providing for easy application of make-up. Boasting a title of being oil-free and alcohol-free, the silicone primer leaves its users with a dewy, fresh-faced complexion that's absent of shine and ready for make-up. Using this product also improves the longevity of your makeup after application, so you don't have to worry about mid-evening touch-ups on a night out! No trace of oil, alcohol, or nuts. Cruelty-free. Vegan. Always follow the application guidelines as stated on the packaging. This product can be used as either a primer before make-up or as the last step in a nightly skincare regime.