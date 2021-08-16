New Balance

Hierro V6 Trail Running Shoe

Made in USA or Imported Rubber sole Fresh Foam midsole cushioning is precision engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride Synthetic/mesh upper with zonal TPU threads for added support and protection in high wear areas Toe Protect technology helps protect feet from rocks, roots and debris Bootie upper construction hugs your foot for a snug, supportive fit Through 2021, New Balance will donate 1% of MSRP from all Fresh Foam Hierro v6 sold in the U.S. to 1% for the Planet to benefit organizations working on climate change and public lands. Power through any terrain in comfort in the New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6. This rugged and reliable men’s running shoe features TPU threads woven into the upper for a boost of support and protection in high-wear areas. The Fresh Foam midsole provides lightweight underfoot cushioning, while a proven Vibram® outsole brings traction, and laser perforations add ventilation to help keep feet cool.