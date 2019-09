AllModern

Hideaway Wall Desk And Display Shelf

$1199.90 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

This floating desk mounts easily at standing height or traditional sitting height to create a multi-use worktop or display shelf. Clever use of mechanics provides an extendable desk surface that rotates outwardly revealing items hidden inside the desk. The desk comes fully assembled and ready to mount. A minimum of 2 wall studs is required to secure the wall bracket safety.