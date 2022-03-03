Hide

Hide® Premium Concealer

$32.00 $26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hide

687 Reviews Marcia C. I love this product…it arrived quickly and has been the perfect concealer and color match! It goes on easily and is very creamy and hydrating. I’ve tried so many in the past…but this is now my go-to concealer! Ashley P. HUGE FAN! Wears beautifully and shades for foundation & concealer were perfect! Janet M. I have lupus and recently had a bad rash all over my face and left a little scarring , getting on in age, and have some dark circles , and blemishes and decided to try the concealer first. I’ve been using drug store brands that further irritated my skin but found this online and decided to try it. I found it didn’t cause any irritation, didn’t feel like I was wearing any makeup, stayed in place, was easy to choose your best shade, surprisingly blended well, and had good buildable coverage. I wil... Andrea D. I tried another online brand first but this one matched perfectly and feels so much better! It also doesn’t cake in my fine eye-lines. Sara M. IG made me buy it 🙈 I was weary at first because once I find a product I love, I won't wear anything else! I still decided to try this out and I'm so glad I did! I've never had a foundation and concealer that is so lightweight yet full coverage 😳 I don't even feel like I have anything on my face! The formula is a little runny but it goes on and blends out beautifully! And it doesn't cake at all! This pic is after a 9 hour work day with a phone up to my ear for most of it and also me rubbing my ... Adriana S. Both the Foundation and concealer are excellent. Thank you Lynda W. Finally found a concealer that matches my skin color perfect! Petula L. I thought I would be able to add more than one picture so you can see before & after, but I don't think so. I don't know that you can tell in this photo but Hide really covers up my dark circles. It's the only thing I use so without a full face of makeup I don't think I'm able to cover them up totally, but this is such a significant difference. This is great, but the thing I like the best about Hide is how smoothly it goes on, how well it blends, and how lightweight it is. I don't even think abo... Adriana S. I have a large healing scar on my face and bumps on my eyes . Great coverage for both . I like to purchase foundation but don’t know color yet sending photos . Lisa B. I love my new hide makeup. KAREN L. IT GOES ON NICE AND SMOOTH COVERAGE IS GREAT. THE COLOR IS A LITTLE TO BRIGHT FOR ME WHICH WAS NATURAL BEIGE IS WHAT I ALWAYS USE. MATCHING THE COLOR WAS MY CHOICE OTHER COLORS LOOK DARKER ABOVE SHOULD HAVE TRIED TO SEE AGAINST MY SKIN COLOR HARD TO TELL. Jessica D. I’ve been using IL MAKIAGE which I like a lot but HIDE covers better with a soft smooth finish. It lasts pretty good too. I do need to touch up the concealer during the day but it doesn’t make a dry cake mess, it still blends well and looks great! Amber M. Best coverage I’ve ever experienced! Brittney T. Loving my new hide foundation. It’s so smooth,lightweight and makes my skin look amazing! I can’t wait till my concealer comes in!! Brittney T. I am loving the new hide foundation I ordered! It’s so light but still has coverage! There’s no cakeyness just super smooth!! I can’t wait for my concealer to get here!! Shanovia S. I really liked the concealer. It was lightweight and very easy to blend, but next time I will pick a deeper tone. I think I may have went too light. So that was my fault, but the product is great! Shanovia S. This foundation was shipped quickly and it provides excellent coverage. I will definitely be ordering again! Karla S. I found my perfect foundation match I love it, is soft with the skin I love because is hydrating and it’s feels very light in the skin… my fav Sofia S. It literally HIDES any little redness or slight pumps you want to blend! Flawless coverage! Phyllis C. Ladies this here hide is absolutely stunning I’ve tryed many products no more looking for me I have finally found my jewel💞Get yours now what are you waiting for??