Reveal your hidden glow with our two-in-one skincare and makeup hybrid. This lightweight face brightening cream contains light-diffusing optics to brighten skin. Enriched with centella asiatica extract and adenosine which help give skin a smoother, younger looking appearance. Elderberry extract is rich in vitamin A which helps diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. This multitasker can prep skin for makeup or worn alone for a radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types.