Hourglass

Hidden Corrective Concealer

£31.00

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

A creamy, weightless and moisturising Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer blends easily into the skin for an undetectable finish. Features & benefits: - This creamy, weightless concealer expertly camouflages with an undetectable natural finish - Covers redness, broken capillaries, hyper-pigmentation, blemishes, scars and dark circles - Longwearing, hydrating and airy formula doesn’t settle into fine lines - Antioxidant Vitamin E helps protect the skin from damaging environmental elements CARISA’S TAKE: “Creamy, blendable and yet invisible, Hidden® is my idea of the perfect concealer. It delivers long-lasting opaque coverage but is never dry.”