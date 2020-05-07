Balega

Hidden Comfort No-show Running Socks For Men And Women (1 Pair)

1" high 1" wide No show cushioned running sock provides comfort and performance during extended training and activity Proprietary Drynamix wicks moisture away from skin, and specially constructed, reinforced microfiber mesh ventilation panels keep feet dry Hand linked seamless toe box minimizes friction, preventing chafing on top of the foot; reinforced heel and toe for durability High heel tab and extra deep heel pocket prevent socks from slipping down; enhanced Elastane provides additional no slip security High volume impact resistant cushioning and plush 200 needle count fabric offer race tested foot protection Balega Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks for Men and Women offer plush comfort and performance during long races and extended training sessions. Balega’s proprietary Drynamix fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, and specially constructed, reinforced microfiber mesh ventilation panels keep feet dry mile after mile. A hand-linked seamless toe box minimizes friction, preventing chafing on top of the foot. Toe and heel are reinforced for durability. The high heel tab and extra deep heel pocket prevent socks from slipping down into shoes, while the enhanced Elastane provides additional no-slip security. The Balega Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks feature high-volume, impact-resistant cushioning, and plush 200 needle-count fabric for race-tested foot protection during extended walks and runs.