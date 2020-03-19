Amazon

Hidden Bodies: (a You Novel) (2) (the You Series)

NOW A HIT NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES THE RIVETING SEQUEL TO THE NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING YOU "Kepnes hits the mark, cuts deep, and twists the knife." —Entertainment Weekly "Delicious and insane...The plot may be twisty and scintillating, but it's Kepnes's wit and style that keep you coming back." —Lena Dunham "Hypnotic and scary." —Stephen King "Obsessed." —Jessica Knoll, New York Times bestselling author In the compulsively readable sequel to her widely acclaimed debut novel, You, Caroline Kepnes weaves a tale that Booklist calls "the love child of Holden Caulfield and Patrick Bateman."In Hidden Bodies, the basis for season two of the hit Netflix series, You, Joe Goldberg returns. Joe is no stranger to hiding bodies. In the past ten years, this thirty-something has buried four of them, collateral damage in his quest for love. Now he's heading west to Los Angeles, the city of second chances, determined to put his past behind him. In Hollywood, Joe blends in effortlessly with the other young upstarts. He eats guac, works in a bookstore, and flirts with a journalist neighbor. But while others seem fixated on their own reflections, Joe can't stop looking over his shoulder. The problem with hidden bodies is that they don't always stay that way. They reemerge, like dark thoughts, multiplying and threatening to destroy what Joe wants most: true love. And when he finds it in a darkened room in Soho House, he's more desperate than ever to keep his secrets buried. He doesn't want to hurt his new girlfriend—he wants to be with her forever. But if she ever finds out what he's done, he may not have a choice…