100% Cotton Tie closure Sizes: (Medium) - Chest Size 80-104cm (31-41in); Length 83cm (33in); to fit height 160-175cm(5'2-5'7") Material: Outer fabric: 100% cotton; Lining: 100% cotton; Padding: 70% Desi Cotton, 30% polyester Hanten a short winter coat, is an item of traditional Japanese clothing. The coat started to be worn, especially by the common people, in the 18th century during the Edo period. The shape of the hanten bears a resemblance to the haori and is worn by both males and females. The facing and lining are padded with thick layer of wadded cotton for warmth. Hanten are traditional Japanese coats or jackets with a simple tie loop at the front. Handmade with fine quality cotton padding, this kimono-style short, slip-over coat makes an excellent, warm outdoor coat for picnics, sports events or the garden.