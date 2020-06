Wales Bonner

Hibiscus Print Cuban Collar Cotton Poplin Shirt

As seen in the SS20 collection entitled ‘Mambo’, Wales Bonner’s yellow shirt is inspired by mid-century Cuba showcased by red hand-painted Hibiscus flowers. It’s crafted from lightweight cotton poplin to a relaxed fit and features a chest patch pocket, Cuban collar and side-split, stepped hem for a breezy look.