Lysse

Hi Waist Vegan Leather Legging

$108.00

At Lyssé

Created with glossy vegan leather, the Hi Waist Vegan Legging features a concealed, patented waistband that hits at Lyssé’s traditional waist position. Offering elongating lines, four-way stretch and body-hugging support, the Hi Waist Vegan Legging delivers body-lengthening seaming and partners perfectly with Lyssé’s billowy Perry Blouse and sleek, ebony ankle boots! Lyssé concealed patented waistband 4x stretch Body-hugging fit 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex 29" Inseam Model Measurements Height: 5'10" Bust: 32" Waist: 24" Hip: 34.5"