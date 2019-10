Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™

Hi-waist Brief With Cool Comfort® & Lycra® Fitsense™

At Maidenform

Introducing the next evolution in shaping - ultra firm, sculpting control in an ultra lightweight fabric! The Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™ High Waist Brief DM0073 features innovative printed LYCRA® application brushed on the fabric and offers you the lightweight, targeted control you need to look and feel your best. Be your own masterpiece!