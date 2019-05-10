Marc Jacobs Beauty

Hi-shine Nail Lacquer In Glow Business

£13.82

Super-limited edition shades of Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer nail polish, as seen on the Marc Jacobs Spring 2018 runway. These super limited-edition shades of Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer nail polish were created for and worn on the Marc Jacobs Spring 2018 runway. Embrace the shades of the season in Fantastic, a bright poppy orange, and Glow Business, a soft peachy pink. Every stroke of Enamored nail polish delivers a wet look and plasticized finish that lasts for extreme wear.