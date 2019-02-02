Hi-fidelity Earplugs
$23.95
Hi-fidelity earplugs let you enjoy loud concerts without sacrificing sound quality. Filters built into the super low-profile plugs dial down volume by about 22 decibels across frequencies, equally from bass to treble. This brings the volume to a softer and safer level, while the sound quality remains crystal clear. You can chat and hear conversations with the earplugs in, too, which makes them a useful addition to any loud situation.
Materials: Polycarbonate plastic, silicone, acoustic mesh, metal
Care: To clean, gently remove white silicone eartips and massage in mixture of warm water and rubbing alcohol. Dry the ear tips before attaching to the earplugs
Includes: Two hi-fidelity earplugs, three sizes of interchangeable ear tips, and pocket-sized carrying case
Instructions: Insert earplugs into your ear like a pair of earbud headphones. Do not insert deep into your inner ear canal
Acoustic filter increases sound clarity and maintains sound quality
Lowers sound by an average of 22 decibels
Features discreet clear design
Interchangeable ear tips make for a comfortable fit for any sized ear
Great for concerts, musicians, sporting events, motorcycling, group fitness classes, loud work environments, those with autism, and those with sensory sensitivities
5% of profits are donated to Hear the World Foundation, providing hearing healthcare for those in need
Warning: Not recommend for use while operating heavy machinery. Choking hazard, keep away from small children
For ages 6 and up
Made in Malaysia
Dimensions: 3.75" x 2" x 1"
Weight: 0.063 lb.