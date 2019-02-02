Vibes

Hi-fidelity earplugs let you enjoy loud concerts without sacrificing sound quality. Filters built into the super low-profile plugs dial down volume by about 22 decibels across frequencies, equally from bass to treble. This brings the volume to a softer and safer level, while the sound quality remains crystal clear. You can chat and hear conversations with the earplugs in, too, which makes them a useful addition to any loud situation. Materials: Polycarbonate plastic, silicone, acoustic mesh, metal Care: To clean, gently remove white silicone eartips and massage in mixture of warm water and rubbing alcohol. Dry the ear tips before attaching to the earplugs Includes: Two hi-fidelity earplugs, three sizes of interchangeable ear tips, and pocket-sized carrying case Instructions: Insert earplugs into your ear like a pair of earbud headphones. Do not insert deep into your inner ear canal Acoustic filter increases sound clarity and maintains sound quality Lowers sound by an average of 22 decibels Features discreet clear design Interchangeable ear tips make for a comfortable fit for any sized ear Great for concerts, musicians, sporting events, motorcycling, group fitness classes, loud work environments, those with autism, and those with sensory sensitivities 5% of profits are donated to Hear the World Foundation, providing hearing healthcare for those in need Warning: Not recommend for use while operating heavy machinery. Choking hazard, keep away from small children For ages 6 and up Made in Malaysia Dimensions: 3.75" x 2" x 1" Weight: 0.063 lb.