NYX Cosmetics

Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Little wonder the Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand is one of NYX Professional Makeup's best-sellers! The concentrated, emollient-rich concealer formula goes on like a dream, is non-comedogenic and creates medium to heavy coverage. Use the lavender shade for sallow skin, the green shade to neutralize redness and yellow for under-eye darkness.