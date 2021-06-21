HHI Candles

Hhi Candles All-natural Scented Soy Candle, Vanilla Musk

$15.95 $14.95

Buy Now Review It

HHI scented candles are made from ecofriendly soy wax, contain no paraffin. The candle lids are all-natural bamboo. Meeting HHI's sustainability mantra is key. HHI Candles have a cotton wick and are made with the highest quality fragrances to give you a constant smell from the beginning to the end of the candle. All HHI Candles come boxed in a picture-perfect gift box. Just add a ribbon or gift wrap to make the perfect candle gift. Vanilla Musk fragrance is a warm and inviting fragrance that reminds you of your childhood home. It is a composition of vanilla, cinnamon, and amber and a hint of musk. We offer all our soy candles in both eight-ounce single wick and twelve-ounce three wick candles. HHI candles are long lasting with longer burning times than our competitors. HHI Candles are all natural scented candles . Our high quality decorative candles are made with all natural soy wax, heavy frosted glass containers, great smelling fragrance, bamboo wood lids and great looking gift box. We have spent years making sure we have the best candle for the best price. Our candles are paraffin free.