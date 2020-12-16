HEYDAY

Heyday Airpod Pro Silicone Case

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep your AirPods safe at home or while carrying them with the AirPod Pro Silicone Case from heyday™. This silicone AirPod Pro cover is designed to hold Apple AirPod Pro earbuds and their charger in cool style. Designed with a cutout at the bottom for easy charging without removing, it features a gold-tone circular carabiner ring for clipping it to your bag, belt loops or purse for secure carrying. Plus, the vibrant solid hue brings a pop of color to your daily tech.