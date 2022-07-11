NYX Professional Makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Brown Sugar, Non-sticky Lip Gloss – Butterscotch (neutral Light Brown)

$4.72

Buy Now Review It

Buttery Lip Gloss: Curated to flatter a wide range of brown skin tones for a perfect nude match, this collection features 4 new rich and buttery soft shades with the same iconic sweet scent and non-sticky shine Versatile Fan Fave: Achieve sheer to medium coverage with our classic Butter Gloss formula; Wear it alone, on top of your favorite lipstick for a pop of gloss, or pair with a matching liner to achieve a perfect glossy lip Lip Products for the Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more Introducing 8 new members to our #1-selling gloss family: Butter Gloss Brown Sugar! Our OG gloss, now featuring 8 new rich, dark and buttery soft shades with the same iconic sweet scent. Ready to melt on your lips, these shades are curated to flatter a wide range of brown skin tones for a perfect nude match. From warm peaches to rich, deep browns, there's a shade for all deeper skin tones.