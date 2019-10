Hey Dewy

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Maintain total radiance no matter your climate with this portable facial humidifier from Hey Dewy. Super-sleek design runs for 10 hrs continuously with ultrasonic wave technology for quiet, efficient cool mist control that keeps skin + hair so hydrated + refreshed. LED lights emit a soft glow to act as a gentle night light, while compact construction can be operated handheld or tabletop. USB powered.