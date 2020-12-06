Hey Dewy

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

As portable as a cell phone but better for your skin, Hey Dewy gives your face a just-emerged-from-the-rain-forest glow. At a small but mighty six inches high, it holds about as much water as a can of LaCroix and provides a continuous mist for up to ten hours. Turn it on during your morning routine when you can’t forest-bathe, pop it in your car cup holder, even use it overnight to wake up with extra-hydrated skin.