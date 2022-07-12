Htms

Hexagonal Polarized Sunglasses

$14.98

POLARIZED LENS+UV400 PROTECTION: Polarized sunglasses reduce glare reflected off of roads, bodies of water, snow and other horizontal surfaces.Restore true color.Vision lenses are 400UV rated, meaning it can block UVA and UVB radiation. UV400 rated sunglasses are essential to protecting your eyes against long- term UV damage,protect your eyes perfectly. HIGH QUALITY METAL FRAME AND SOFT SILICON NOSE PAD:HTMS Vision sunglasses is made of high quality metal material and reinforced metal hinges that is durable enough for long time using and avoid breakage while engaging in sports and recreational activities. It comes with adjustable soft silicon nose pads which allows for maximum comfort and flexibility.Let you enjoy high quality and high grade life. ULTRA LIGHT AND THIN METAL FRAME:These retro small square sunglasses are made from ultra-light metal meterial. The frame is light, but durable and strong; it has ultra-thin lenses, but the polarizing performance is very well, so you will feel very comfortable when you wear it, and there will be no pressure on your nose. VOGUE NOVEL DESIGN:Vintage Hexagonal design small metal shape provide a unique look,Novel look that is sure to become a classic.This lens combines two iconic styles, square and round.Make you look more stylish,The new fashion accessories you are deserved to have it.And seven colors are available for you to choose. 100% REFUND WARRANTY:Our customer can enjoy 30 Day Money Back Guarantee after purchasing.So if you are not completely happy with your purchase for whatever reason,remember to tell us and we will provide you the best service!