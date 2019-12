Velvet Hippo

Hexagon Dog Bed In Berry

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Dog's Life

Dogs toss and turn just like us. So why not give them a bed that is so versatile it supports all their sleeping positions? The Velvet Hippo's hexagon bed has more sides and more angles, which equals more support -- and a better sleep. Plus, the rugged canvas is tightly-woven, making it durable and scratch-resistant, yet comfortable. Interior bolsters are made of recycled material.