Hex Dumbbell Heavy Weights Barbell 30lb Single

💪Durability: The good air tightness of the material, has the function of preventing air corrosion and rusting, using the thermoplastic molding technology. 💪Choices: The dumbbell weight is 30 pounds each, and just a single one. This exercise dumbbell is available in sizes from 5, 10, 15, 20, until 50 lbs in 5lb increments. 💪Pro-environment: No peculiar smell, solid and durable appearance, not easy to knock off the paint. The hex dumbbells adopt the Eco-friendly materials. 💪Stability: Hex appearance design, make the dumbbell more stable and reduce rolling, durable rubber can cushion the impact. Stable features can be used for the whole body functional training. 💪Multifunctional: The hex dumbbell can thin arm, has the obvious effect in the back muscle, the shoulder line sculpture. But as the gravity assist, let the lower body movement has the effect more.