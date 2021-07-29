Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Hex Dress
£150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Hex Dress
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Cotton Voile Sun Dress In Vintage Floral
BUY
$110.59
$178.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Button-up Ruffle Dress In Gingham
BUY
$80.49
$128.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Button-front Beach Dress
BUY
$38.49
$79.50
J. Crew
& Other Stories
Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
More from Reformation
Reformation
Vista Skirt
BUY
£150.00
Reformation
Reformation
Marlowe Dress
BUY
£98.00
Reformation
Reformation
Sammie High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
BUY
$78.00
Reformation
Reformation
Aribella Dress
BUY
£285.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
J.Crew
Cotton Voile Sun Dress In Vintage Floral
BUY
$110.59
$178.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Button-up Ruffle Dress In Gingham
BUY
$80.49
$128.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Button-front Beach Dress
BUY
$38.49
$79.50
J. Crew
& Other Stories
Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted