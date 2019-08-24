Description
Ethereal floral embroidery is the centerpiece of this figure-hugging gown, which features long, sheer sleeves and corseted construction. The understated crepe skirt is fitted through the hips, then kicks out to create a striking silhouette. This item is available for try-on in all stores; book an appointment at your local BHLDN shop.
By Watters
Style #50305036
Fit Information
See Size Guide measurements for detailed sizing information
Fits true to size; take your normal size. Fitted at the bust and waist; gently fitted through the hip. Not bra friendly; additional bust support can be added by an expert bridal tailor
Product Details
Back zip Polyester; polyester lining Professionally clean Imported We recommend pairing this gown with a veil in ivory
All gowns and select bridal apparel items require an additional shipping charge of $15.00.