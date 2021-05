Reformation

Hestia Dress

$598.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Fine, I do. The Hestia is form fitting in the bodice, with a slim fit through the hips, and a mermaid skirt. This dress has a ribbon tie around the waist, and a high neckline for a sophisticated look. The Hestia Dress pairs well with the Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal.