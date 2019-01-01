Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel Supply Co. Little America Laptop Backpack
$99.99
$77.28
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
Featured in 1 story
All Of Your Faves Are On Jet.com
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bjorn Borg
Reflective Backpack Taylor
$59.95
from
Bjorn Borg
BUY
DETAILS
Need Supply
Kirsten Bag
$78.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Furla
Candy
$298.00
from
Furla
BUY
DETAILS
TOMS
Gray Stripe Lucas Backpack
$75.00
from
TOMS
BUY
More from Herschel Supply Co.
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Mica Tote Bag In Deep Teal
$50.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Hello Kitty Nova Mid Volume Backpack
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel X Hello Kitty Nova Mini Backpack
$59.99
from
Sanrio
BUY
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Creek Bucket Hat
$89.99
from
Herschel Supply Co
BUY
More from Backpacks
DETAILS
Petunia Pickle Bottom
Inter-mix Backpack In Birch/black
$128.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Convertible Backpack
$39.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Fjallraven Kanken Laptop Bag
$109.95
from
Moosejaw
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell x Topo Designs
Light Pack
$69.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Home
Home
The Best Under $200 Buys From Wayfair's Memorial Day Blowout
Although Wayfair is never short of a good sale, its Memorial Day Clearance event is knocking aforementioned legendary discounts out of the shopping park.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Get The F Out
Do These 8 Things As Soon As You Move Into A New Place
We've all seen the dark side of moving. For some odd reason, seeing all your earthly possessions packed away into several boxes can be very emotional, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Don't Want To Miss
If a sale happens and no one knows to shop it, does it even make a steal? We're not going to test this philosophical shopping theory right now, because
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted