Servd.

Hers & Hers Card Game

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

LADIES! WELCOME TO HERS AND HERS. Played Between Female Same Sex Couples SERVD is the hilarious real life card game turning everyday scenarios into ruthless actions that will push your friendships, test your relationship and have your opponent running for the hills. FUN! THE GAME: Play a card, and suddenly get out of hanging with baes BFFs, play another to shotgun wearing an outfit so you both don’t go out matching. Alternatively, summon your opponent to do chores exactly the way you like them done, bring you your go-to hangover food or even accompany you to your fav recreation activity with exactly zero complaints. THE RULES: ONE: Agree to a timeframe (E.g. a week, a month, 6 months). TWO: Split the cards up with each player having their own set of unique cards. THREE: Start dishing out cards whenever and wherever you need. NOTE: Cards can be counteracted, played on top of each other and shut down making SERVD a game of strategy and careful planning. 2 Players only, Adults 18+ advised. WHAT’S IN THE SERVD DECK? 52 life-changing relationship-based cards, granting both players 26 chances to force each other into doing a variety of wonderful things. What could possibly go wrong!? THE ULTIMATE COUPLES GIFT IDEA. Treat yourself or get it as a hilarious gift for her, for Valentines Day, your anniversary or partner's birthday. SERVD is the ultimate stocking stuffer that’ll spice things up between you and your girlfriend or wife all whilst having a load of laughs along the way!