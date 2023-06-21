Isehan

Heroine Make By Kissme Long Up Mascara

Super Lengthening Fiber: 5mm Long EX Fiber easily entangles to lashes and lengthens eyelashes every coating and creates beautiful separated lashes. All Day Curl-Hold: With Curl-Locking ingredients and Memory-Shape Polymer keeps lashes stay curled upward for a whole day. Ultra Strong Waterproof: It has super strong resistant against, especially, tears, sweat, water, oils, and abrasions while preventing smudge all day long. Contains 6 Kinds Eyelash Serum Ingredients: Eyelash treatment ingredients protect sensitive lashes from damaga while wearing make up. Camelia Oil, Royal Jelly Extract, Argan Oil, Wild Rose Oil, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, and Almond Oil Made in Japan: Reliable Japanese standard quality. Products are manufactured by the well-managed factory Beautiful Lash Length UP!New Super Waterproof Mascara with super lengthening and even stronger waterproof. HOW TO USE: 1. With inner curve of mascara brush, comb through mascara from the root to ends. 2. Flip the mascara brush and using outer curve, comb through lashes again and coat fine lashes.O REMOVE: Highly recommended using Heroine Make Speedy Mascara Remover to remove mascara. Or please use an oil-based makeup remover to remove, and rinse off thoroughly.