GoPro

Hero11 Black

$799.95

Buy Now Review It

At GoPro

Product Details Includes HERO11 Black camera, carrying case, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle + thumb screw and USB-C cable Automatically upload footage to the cloud + get a highlight video when charging Larger new image sensor delivers an immersive, extra-large field of view. Cinematic 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video. Stunning 27 megapixel high-res photos. Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with Horizon Lock. Waterproof to 33ft + built tough. A microSD card is required, but not included.*