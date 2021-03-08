Industry West

Hero Lounge Chair

$1070.00

While subtly approaching the overstuffed silhouette for a comfy solution the refined lines the Hero Lounge Chair brings sophistication to casual style. Available in Sunday 39 Light Grey, Diego 070 Navy and Ludo Dark Grey. Pair with the Hero Sofa for a complimentary look, or alone for a stand out piece. The Hero Lounge Chair is part of the new PRMANENT collection. Wood and fabric samples are available through our complimentary swatch program. Contact us for more details! Ludo Dark Grey 970 Fabric: 80% Polyester, 20% Linen; Martindale test >60,000. Sunday 39 Light Grey Fabric: 100% Polyester ; Martindale test >40,000 Diego 070 Navy Fabric: 52% Viscose, 18% polyester, 15% linen and 15% cotton; Martindale test >100,000. Frame is constructed of pine wood and plywood. The filling of seat and back are foam and padding with webbing and nozag spring. Woden dowel legs in oak give height of 5.9”.