Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Just patched (or popped) a pimple? Reach for Rescue Balm — the first and only post-blemish solution designed to push your comeback into hyperspeed. Inspired by first aid ointment, the balm melts into skin with ultra-replenishing antioxidants and peptides so your skin looks good as new in days, not weeks. Rescue Balm is your #1 post-blemish essential. As soon as you’ve popped a zit or patched with Mighty Patch Original, Invisible+ or Surface, push your comeback into hyperspeed with Rescue Balm 1-2x daily.