Highlights THE ORIGINAL AWARD-WINNING PIMPLE PATCH. Mighty Patch is a hydrocolloid sticker that visibly flattens pimples overnight. No popping necessary. Just stick it on, get some beauty sleep, and wake up with clearer skin. SHRINKS ZITS IN 6 HOURS. The patch gently absorbs the gunk from pimples, so your zit looks flatter in 6-8 hours. No popping or picking. You can see it working – as gunk comes out, the patch turns white. ALL-NIGHT ADHESION. Strong enough to stay on through a whole night of tossing, turning, and pillow-squishing. Easy to remove in the AM with zero redness or irritation. BLENDS SEAMLESSLY INTO SKIN. Ultra-thin sticker with a translucent matte finish that keeps your pimple under wraps day or night. So comfortable, you’ll forget it’s even there. PEACE-OF-MIND DESIGN. Our hydrocolloid acne patches are UV sterilized, non-toxic, and totally skin-safe. Each box comes with 36 or 72 medium dots (12 millimeters) on easy-peel perforated sheets.