At Target

Specifications Scent: Unscented Number of Pieces: 3 Product Form: Multiple Forms Includes: Serum, Acne Treatment, Skin Guarding Balm Beauty Purpose: Anti-Acne, Brightening Recommended Skin Type: Oily, Normal, Acne-Prone, Sensitive, Mature, Combination TCIN: 82475571 UPC: 850007468361 Item Number (DPCI): 037-14-0510 Origin: Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Ready to move on from a breakout? This support squad works back-to-back to deliver noticeably clearer, brighter skin ASAP. This limited-edition holiday kit rocks 3 cult faves for any skin emergency: Mighty Patch Duo Don’t pop – Mighty Patch your zit. Effectively reduces the look of whiteheads with gentle gunk-absorbing powers. Rescue Balm Just patched a pimple? Rescue Balm visibly renews skin quick with ultra-replenishing antioxidants and peptides. Lightning Wand Zap dark spots with Lightning Wand, a daily illuminating serum that smooths and evens skin tone after a breakout. Patch zits, revitalize skin, and brighten up in a flash with the limited-edition Hero holiday kit! Sensitive Skin Recommended for Sensitive Skin. Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin. Acne-Prone Skin Recommended for Acne-Prone Skin. Mature Skin Recommended for Mature Skin.