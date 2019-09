Tabitha Simmons

Hermione Glittered Leather Point-toe Flats

Tabitha Simmons' 'Hermione' point-toe flats are so undeniably glam that they'll instantly dress up almost any outfit. Made in Italy from champagne glittered leather, this pair is detailed with a Mary Jane strap that's embellished with a sparkling crystal button. Wear them with jeans and dresses alike.