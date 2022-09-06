Hermès

Hermesistible Lip Oil

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Formulation: Oil Finish: Gloss Coverage: Medium THE CREATION The Hermesistible lip collection awakens the senses with a synaesthesia of colours and scents. Made from 97% ingredients of natural origin, Colour and Scent Care Oil combines a nourishing skincare action with a fresh make-up result. Hydrated and smoothed, the lips are adorned with a light touch of colour, radiant shine and an addictive fruity note. THE COLOUR Pourpre Camarine is a sparkling and fruity violet, which borrows its purple hue from crowberries. THE SCENT Hermes perfumer, Christine Nagel has created a collection of 6 unique scents, each corresponding to a colour. The scent for Pourpre Camarine is composed of the fortifying notes of sandalwood and arnica, combined with a sparkling and fruity note of crowberry. TEXTURE AND FORMULATION Enriched with 93% active care ingredients, the care oil is extremely sensory, enveloping and comfortable. Its plant oils form a protective and nourishing film on the lips, while the complex of emollient raw materials maintains and boosts their hydration. THE OBJECT The joyful and colourful object is made from glass and enhanced with letters forming the name of the collection. On the cap, the Hermes ex-libris is engraved tone-on-tone. Product Ingredients: This list is subject to change over time. Please refer to the information on your products packaging for the most up-to-date list of ingredients.POLYGLYCERYL-2 ISOSTEARATE/DIMER DILINOLEATE COPOLYMER ISOCETYL STEAROYL STEARATE POLYGLYCERYL-2 TRIISOSTEARATE PHYTOSTERYL/OCTYLDODECYL LAUROYL GLUTAMATE DEXTRIN PALMITATE/ETHYLHEXANOATE PRUNUS ARMENIACA (APRICOT) KERNEL OIL OCTYLDODECANOL GLYCERYL CAPRYLATE PARFUM (FRAGRANCE) CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE TOCOPHEROL SORBITAN OLEATE STEARIC ACID ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE MAGNESIUM HYDROXIDE BARIUM SULFATE HELIANTHUS ANNUUS (SUNFLOWER) SEED OIL MORUS ALBA BARK EXTRACT BENZYL SALICYLATE LIMONENE CI 77891 (TITANIUM DIOXIDE) CI 45410 (RED 28 LAKE) CI 15850 (RED 7 LAKE) CI 42090 (BLUE 1 LAKE). Product code 922520800