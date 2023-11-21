Oura

Heritage Stealth

$399.00 $349.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oura

Style No. 4130348690229; Color Code: 034 Magic Fabric It’s no illusion: This only-at-Anthro fabric is expertly engineered to sculpt as it stretches. It’s quite the trick, and it’s wowing everybody. Check out the reviews. Try it on for yourself. Because when the ta-da is how incredibly it fits and flatters, seeing is believing in our Magic Fabric. Only-at-Anthro Magic Fabric: Viscose, linen, cotton, elastane Front slant pockets Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 48.75" from shoulder Petite: Falls 45.25" from shoulder Plus: Falls 50.75" from shoulder