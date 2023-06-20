United States
Banana Republic
Heritage Expedition Culotte
$110.00
At Banana Republic
A nod to our heritage, these authentic culotte pants are made from plush cotton and lightweight, naturally breathable linen, finished with a wide hem that adds volume and a sophisticated finish to this wide-leg cut. WIDE-LEG FIT: High-rise (13"). Straight through the hip and thigh with a wide leg. Zip fly with button closure. Belt loops. Pleated front. Darted back. Side and back pockets. Unlined. #629277