Heritage Diamond Knit W/ Removable Sleeves

£79.00

At House of Sunny

This fluffy-textured knit is a luxurious addition to your wardrobe W/ detachable sleeves, it becomes the coolest vest knit. Features, a wearable heritage diamond print in RICH MAHOGANY & CASHEW tones. RICH MAHOGANY & CASHEW *TEXTURED KNIT: 50% ACRYLIC 50%NYLON - We do not use fur, leather, skins or silk and the wool we do use is from producers with good animal husbandry. *Retro fit *Wide ribbed hem, cuffs & neckline *Detachable sleeves secured with concealed poppers *Flattering V-neck line 2 looks in 1! This season’s knit, is versatile with retro That 70s Show flair, pop off the sleeves to layer it over a clean, simple shirt. With two fresh colour ways, you’re spoilt for choice! 6 8 10 12 14 CBN to Hem (cm) 55 56 57 58 59 Bust (cm) 95 99 104 109 114 Hem Ribbing Length (cm) 13 13 13 13 13 Across Shoulders (cm) 45 46 47.3 48.5 49.8 Sleeve Length (cm) 61.4 62 62.6 63.2 63.8 Sleeve Bicep (cm) 30.8 32 33.2 34.4 35.6 Cuff Opening (cm) 16.8 18 19.2 20.4 21.6 Neck Opening Depth (cm) 22.8 23 23.3 23.6 23.9 *Go for your normal size *Perfect length to wear with both high-rise and low-rise trousers *Chloe is 5’8 and is wearing a UK 8 *Machine wash at 30 degrees *Let me air dry *Love me! + Items will be shipped within 1 working day + FREE EXPRESS SHIPPING on all orders over UK - £ 60, US - £75, EU - £95, ROW - £199 + We ship worldwide + Order before 12:30 GMT for same day dispatch + You have 14 days to return any item you are not completely satisfied with, in a saleable condition, for a guaranteed refund. +Sale/discount items are exchange only + Please see Returns & Shipping section on our website for full terms and conditions