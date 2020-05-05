Hum Nutrition

Here Comes The Sun

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

An estimated 1 billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient, HUM Nutrition Here Comes The Sun provides your daily dose of sunshine without any of the harmful sun rays. Powered by vitamin D3, this soft gel capsule supports healthy teeth and bones while improving your overall skin health. Reap the rewards of a sunny day even if you're stuck inside.Key Ingredients: Vitamin D3: helps your body absorb calcium to strengthen your bones and teeth.. Key Benefits: Improves skin health and radiance. Clinical Study Results: In a self-report study of 233 consumers: 96% reported positive results with regular use.