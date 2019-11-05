Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An all-natural, hydrating body scrub with an elegant scent of coconut and rose.
Need a few alternatives?
goop
G.nite Bedtime Bath Soak
$35.00
from
goop
BUY
Shea Moisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
£12.99
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Anese
That Booty Tho
$31.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Orchid Youth Preserving Facial Oil
£54.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Orchid Youth Preserving Facial Oil
£22.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Serum
$54.00
from
Herbivore Botanicals
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish
£32.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Body Care
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
colgate
Colgate ® Optic White Advanced Led Whitening
$185.00
from
Colgate
BUY
Oribe
Cote D'azur Restorative Body Creme
$65.00
from
Cos Bar
BUY
goop
Skin Brush
$15.00
from
The Organic Pharmacy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted