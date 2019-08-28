Herbivore Botanicals

Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish

On a mission to create all-natural skin care that delivers tangible results, Herbivore ensures every ingredient within their formulas has a specific purpose, resulting in highly active, concentrated and efficient products that work to improve both your skin and wellbeing. Entirely synthetic-free, these skin and self-care heroes are embodied by therapeutic scents, luxurious textures and gorgeous aesthetics. With a gorgeous pastel pink hue and a beautiful floral scent, this body polish is the ultimate way to relax, rejuvenate and feel oh-so soft. Featuring hydrating virgin coconut oil, delicious smelling Moroccan rose and skin-softening sugar, it gently exfoliates as it moisturises for skin that’s smooth to the touch.