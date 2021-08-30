X50

Herbal Tea Antiflam

Tea Mastery Herbal Anti Inflammatory Blend Ease | Calm | Reduce This caffeine-free bio herbal infusion blend of ingredients are well known for their anti-inflammatory benefits. The active component in turmeric is curcumin, a polyphenol that is known to support the management of inflammatory conditions with black pepper enhancing curcumin absorption. The combination of ingredients work to help calm and ease inflammation in the body. Products are packed based on weight. Directions: 1 teaspoon of loose tea per cup, steep at 100°c for 3-5 minutes. Made in Australia Pack size: 40g INGREDIENTS: Rooibos, Ginger, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Apple, Liquorice Root Do not use if seal is broken. Store below 30°C in a cool, dry place.