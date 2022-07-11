Herbal Essences

Bio:renew Sulfate Free Shampoo, Conditioner And Curl Cream Set

COMPLETE CURL HAIR CARE - Herbal Essences Mango + Potent Aloe Curl Shampoo, Curl Conditioner and Curl Cream set has everything you need for curly hair treatment. Use to nourish dry hair for more defined, hydrated curls and soft, healthy hair. HAIR CARE CRAFTED WITH REAL ALOE VERA— Herbal Essences curly hair treatment products are infused with real aloe vera. Fresh, tropical scents fill your shower for a clean that smells great. MINDFULLY CREATED FOR YOU — Our shampoo, conditioner and curl cream use real botanical ingredients sourced from plants. Our formulas are sulfate free, paraben free, colorant free, certified cruelty free by PETA, EWG Verified, & packed in recycled plastic. REAL BOTANICALS — Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner are endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – a world leading expert celebrating 260 years of plant science. Our ingredients are certified as real botanical extracts. HERBAL ESSENCES — Inspired by nature, made with real plant ingredients, and created for those who seek to Feel What’s Real. Feel the power of plants and experience hair nurtured to its best with these powerful hair care products. Say hello to Aloe! Nature's gentle care. Our Mango + Potent Aloe formula is infused with real Aloe Vera, leaving your hair hydrated and curls defined. Our sulfate and paraben free shampoo and conditioner and curl defining cream nourish dry hair, leaving it silky soft with increased manageability, suppleness, and shine. They're made with real botanicals endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading expert on plant science. Multilayered scents fill your shower for a long-lasting clean that smells great. This nourishing shampoo and conditioner set plus curl defining cream is also certified PETA cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, pH-balanced, colorant-free and gentle enough to use every day. We’ve nixed mineral oil, BHA, hair dyes, DEA, added phthalates, paraffins, and toluene from our ingredients. Feel good knowing this formula is packaged in recycled plastic, too. Herbal Essences hair products are inspired by nature and made with real, plant ingredients, and created for those who seek to feel and experience what’s real. Those who embrace their authentic beauty know that it radiates from a genuine connection with themselves and the natural world around them. Discover the power of nature: selected by experts, blended by us.