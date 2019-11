Herbal Essences

Herbal Essences Bio:renew Birch Bark Extract Shampoo

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Herbal Essences Shampoo is designed to protect colored hair. This lightweight shampoo infuses lovely scents of ocean mist, pretty florals and soft amber into your hair and leaves it silky and smooth. Apply on wet hair, lather and rinse! The Birch Bark Extract Sulfate-Free Shampoo does not contain silicones, parabens, dyes and minerals. Smooth, healthy hair is just a click away!