This sheet mask is packed with a blend of natural herbal ingredients that target a range of skin concerns including irritation, acne, pigmentation and dehydration. Highlights include soothing calendula, chamomile and green tea, and brightening and antibacterial ginger root extract. The essence also contains ceramide and hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry skin.
To help the nutrient-rich formula effectively absorb into skin, the mask itself is made of velvet nano microfiber. The material, which securely adheres to skin, is four times more effective at essence delivery than other common types of masks.