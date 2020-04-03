Ball

Herb Growing Kit 3-pack

$19.99

The Ball Herb Growing Kit is a set of three at-home gardening systems that includes everything you need start your in-home garden. It features a hydro wick that keeps soil perfectly hydrated, eliminating the need to water your plant each day. In-home gardening system that includes everything you need to get started to grow your own herbs indoors at home Innovative kit utilize Hydro wicks that pull water from the jar to the plant roots, eliminating the need to water every day Includes: 3 seed packs (basil, cilantro, mint) 3 horticultural charcoals 3 germination mediums 3 growing mediums 3 net pots with hydro wicks 3 wide mouth quart glass jars and lids 3 plant food packets Made in USA skuId : 67599561